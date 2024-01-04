Why Middleton, Wisconsin Is The Mustard Capital Of The World

The people of Dijon, France may beg to differ, but some condiment connoisseurs regard Middleton, Wisconsin as the mustard capital of the world. And while the community located about 15 miles northwest of Madison doesn't hold an official title, it does lay claim to fame as home to the world's most extensive mustard collections. That collection, including mustard varieties from each of the 50 U.S. states and more than 70 countries worldwide, is on display at the National Mustard Museum.

It all began in 1986 when the New York Mets pulled out a seventh-game win to beat the Boston Red Sox and claim the World Series Championship title. While Red Sox fans across the nation were drowning their sorrows in buckets of beer, Barry Levenson was roaming the aisles of an all-night supermarket disconsolately perusing jars of mustard. Levenson, who was serving as the Wisconsin assistant attorney general when his beloved baseball team dropped the ball in an oh-so-close quest to win the World Series, insists the mustard spoke to him, whispering, "If you collect us, they will come." (Sounds like a tongue-in-cheek "Field of Dreams" baseball reference).

By his own account, Levenson heeded the voice. On an impulse, he purchased a dozen jars of mustard and, at that moment, he vowed to collect and curate the world's largest display of prepared mustards.