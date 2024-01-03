The Simple Ratio To Substitute Tamarind Paste With Ketchup

Craving a hefty bowl of Pad Thai but run out of tamarind paste? Don't throw in the towel just yet. Luckily there's an easy way to recreate the characteristic sweet and sour notes of this tangy fruit using two common pantry staples: ketchup and a tiny splash of vinegar. The simple ratio of 5 parts ketchup to one part vinegar makes a fast tamarind paste substitute that has a complex character and interesting depth of flavor.

Grown in South Asia and Africa, tamarind comes from the Tamarindus indica tree. Found inside the pods that grow on the branches, this pulpy, fibrous fruit has an almost sticky texture that's a bit like the flesh of a Medjool date. Tamarind is mouth-puckeringly tart when it's young but develops a sweetness as it matures, making it the perfect ingredient in many dishes that require a balance of complementary flavors, such as spicy papdi chaat, fragrant chutneys, and lip-smacking pani puri. A classic bottle of shop-bought ketchup — made with tart tomatoes, a touch of sugar, and a splash of acidic vinegar — features all the right elements but in different proportions. Incorporating an extra glug of vinegar into a generously thick splodge of ketchup amps up its existing tartness and loosens its texture. The vinegar also balances out some of the sweetness in the ketchup without masking it. Conversely, the sugar in the ketchup takes the sour edge off the vinegar to create a tart but sweet mixture with a smooth consistency.