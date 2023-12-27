Sofia Schlieben's Butter "Scotch" Egg Pastry Recipe - Exclusive

With the popularity of shows like "Is It Cake?" and TikTok videos showing increasingly realistic-looking objects made entirely from food, it is no surprise that restaurants have begun to create their own unique twists on the concept. JF Restaurants pastry chef Sofia Schlieben has taken on the challenge with a delicious and surprising dessert: the Butter "Scotch" Egg.

Based on the classic Scotch egg (in which a hard-boiled egg is wrapped in sausage, breaded, and fried), this pun-filled recipe looks shockingly like the real thing. The dish comprises a custard egg white with an orange curd yolk, which is set in a date "sausage" sponge cake with a caramel soak, finished by a chocolate and bacon-dipped shell.

The look of the Scotch egg and its name inspired Schlieben. In doing so, her butterscotch version works on many levels. Schlieben says her dish recalls "The warm notes of a Scotch egg but in a tongue-in-cheek pastry version." The dessert includes a caramel component and is meant to pair well, naturally, with a glass of Scotch whisky.

The recipe involves many parts and takes a full day to come together, but Schlieben states encouragingly, "Don't be overwhelmed." She continues that the best way to approach this recipe is to "follow the steps one by one and only focus on the component you are making at that time." If you do that, you will have a showstopping dessert to impress your friends and family.