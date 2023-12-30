The Tempura Pork Sandwich At Kansas City Restaurant Kitty's Cafe Is Unlike Anything You've Ever Had

Who says the best food only comes with Michelin stars and James Beard Awards? Accolades like that carry plenty of weight and for good reason. They aren't the only measure of high-quality food rising above and beyond the norm, though. For every high-brow distinction in culinary fame, there are hundreds of other restaurants, cafes, and diners with shocking success rates in their corners of the world. That's the case with a little walk-up lunch counter called Kitty's Cafe, home to an unmatchable tempura pork sandwich.

Founded in 1951 on a nondescript stretch of road in Kansas City, Missouri, the tiny diner-style eatery has been dishing out its signature pork sandwich for many decades without making any changes. Created by the real Ms. Kitty, a Japanese immigrant named Kitty Kawakami, and her husband, Paul, the original tempura pork sandwich still reigns in all its deep-fried glory. What makes it so special comes down to both technique and ingredients, culminating in a sandwich like nothing you've ever had.

The cafe makes the sandwich with three slices of pork. It does make for a mouthful, but not as much as you'd imagine. That's because each piece of pork is prepared in traditional Japanese tempura style, with hand-cut pieces, sliced into cutlets, pounded thin, battered, and deep fried. Those cutlets go inside a soft Kaiser bun like a tower crowned by shreds of lettuce, pickle chips, diced tomatoes, onions, and a dash of hot sauce.