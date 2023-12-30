Blecs: The Hand-Rolled Pasta That's As Delicate As Dumplings

Buckwheat flour isn't necessarily a mainstream ingredient in American cuisine, but it has a following, to be sure. That's especially true when making something as specific as hand-rolled Italian pasta called blecs. With a commonly agreed birthplace in the northeastern region of Italy, particularly in Friuli, these lovely little triangles of pasta are as delicate as dumplings and stretchy enough for easy rolling and cutting. That's because of the inherent characteristics of buckwheat flour.

Though buckwheat flour is naturally gluten-free, most modern blecs recipes call for a mixture of buckwheat and standard wheat flours, making this pasta unsuitable for strict gluten-free diets — unless using a recipe that sticks to only buckwheat or one that calls for a mix with gluten-free cornmeal flour. The buckwheat flour, whether used alone or combined with other types of flour, imparts a distinct flavor to blecs, unlike that of egg-style pasta. You'll notice a natural, earthy taste with nutty undertones, a result of buckwheat being a seed rather than a grain.

Another unique quality of blecs, also known as biechi, is that this type of pasta traditionally comes with a sauce or topping that's quite different from tomato-based ones such as marinara, Pomodoro, or bolognese. It also veers away from pesto-based sauces or white, creamy Alfredo ones.