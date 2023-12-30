Sugar Is Key To Bringing Out The Spiced Flavors In Iced Chai

"Save the sweetness for the iced vanilla lattes," quoth diehard iced chai lovers. When it comes to enjoying a tall glass of chai, it's all about the spice factor... right? Not so fast. It might seem counterintuitive, but a little extra sugar makes your chai taste extra spicy. Let's break it down.

Taste is a multisensory experience — the result of a bunch of sensors on the tongue synapsing a bunch of neurons in the brain. Sweetness is one of the five fundamental tastes (along with salty, bitter, sour, and umami), and perhaps the easiest way to achieve "sweetness" is with sugar. On a molecular level, sugar is a carbohydrate made from oxygen, hydrogen, and carbon atoms. When you add sugar to your cup of chai, a physical reaction takes place, and it isn't just about sweetness.

Sugar brings flavor and nutritional value to foods, but it also enhances the palate's ability to detect and perceive other flavors, as well — and there are a lot of flavor notes to detect in a cup of chai. Chai is a strong, full-bodied black tea with dominant cinnamon and cardamom notes, but whatever the spices, perhaps even more important in a traditional chai is the milk, which brings out the chai's natural richness. The flavors of sugar milk work in harmony with the flavors of chai spices, and the most common sweetener for chai lattes is plain old granulated sugar.