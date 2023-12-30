Bottled Fruit Juice Is The Time-Saving Hack For Your Infused Water

The idea of infused water probably conjures images of fresh, floating, tropical fruit in hotel lobbies or outdoor barbecues. There's everything to love about pure, refreshing fruits and herbs swimming in the essence of nature itself — clear, crisp H2O. But have you ever tried infusing water yourself and actually keeping it fresh and appealing? Not so easy. After a few short hours, fruit can start to decompose, turn acrid, and lose the very qualities that made it so inviting. It's also time-consuming and sometimes inconvenient to make infused water with fresh ingredients. Fortunately, there's a very good alternative: Creating infused water with bottled juice.

It takes less than a minute pour the two key ingredients (water and juice) into a single glass, and not much longer to make an entire pitcher or 5-gallon spigot-equipped jug for easily dispensing at a party or the office. You get the same general taste without the extra effort, and it stays appealing much longer. Plus, your flavor options are endless, considering the sheer number of bottled juices available and your unending ability to play mixologist. Infusing your water with fruit juice isn't the only option, but it's likely to give the freshest taste. Packaged drink powders, drops, and syrups can transform simple water into a flavor-packed drink, but they sometimes come at the expense of that fresh, thirst-quenching taste you crave.