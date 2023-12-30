Vienna's Fenster Café Serves Lattes In Waffle Cones For A Sweet And Creative Crunch

For those agonizing moments when you can't decide whether you'd prefer your favorite latte order or a bite of something chocolately sweet, Vienna's Fenster Café has you covered. Life is short, so why choose? Order a Fensterccino, a latte served inside a handmade waffle cone that has been dipped in fine Belgian chocolate. The treat will cost about $12, but the enjoyment of savoring a freshly poured burst of caffeine along with a chocolate-layered waffle cone can't be beaten.

Started in 2011, Fenster Café is a small yet mighty operation. Fenster is German for window, and that's just what this place is. If you arrive looking for food or seats to relax, you're out of luck. The cafe is a streetside walk-up window located in a house that was built hundreds of years ago. Only coffee is available here, but both local and visiting customers alike are dedicated. Owner Sashko Iamkovyi estimates that over 130,000 coffee orders are filled each year, and the Fensterccino remains the most popular drink.