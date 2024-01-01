12 Absolute Best Pizza Spots In St. Louis

With an Italian heritage that runs deep, it is only natural that St. Louis's pizza scene is one worth exploring. In fact, this Midwestern city has even formed its own style of pizza. Despite its local popularity, a classic St. Louis pizza remains relatively unknown outside the region, like many pizza styles from across the U.S.

Around the late 19th century, Italians, mostly from the northern region of Lombardy, began immigrating to St. Louis to work in clay mines. Decades before this, Italians laid claim to a section of the city, locally known as "The Hill." Green, red, and white markings of the Italian flags line the streets of the historic Hill neighborhood today, where one can find rows of family trattorias, serving up Italian favorites with a St. Louis twist.

With my extended family on my mom's side based in St. Louis, I've frequented the area more times than I can count. From hole-in-the-wall pizzerias serving up reliably tasty, crispy, and thin St. Louis-style pizza (or 'za to the locals) to the more refined restaurants specializing in Neapolitan crust topped with melted fior di latte, I've tasted them all. I've rounded up 12 pizza spots worth a visit should you find yourself in the Gateway to the West.