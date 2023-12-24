Death Wish Coffee Targets Starbucks Gift Cards With A Trade-In Program

Gift cards might seem like the perfect option when you don't know what to give, but consider all the cards that go unused and unwanted. It could just be they are forgotten in a drawer, but it might be that the gift card is not a match for your recipient's tastes. It's no small business; for example, Starbucks projected that 58 million gift cards worth over $3 billion in value would be sold in 2023 — that's a lot of plastic, and not everyone is a Starbucks coffee fan. Enter Death Wish Coffee with its latest program that trades in those unwanted Starbucks cards for its premium coffee offerings.

According to the Death Wish Coffee website, for every Starbucks card up to $100 in value, the company will issue a credit of equal value to be used online exclusively. In addition, the cash value of the Starbucks card will be donated to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. One card per person will be accepted until January 9, 2024, and important restrictions and other details can be found on the Death Wish website. Tasting Table reached out to Starbucks for comment but it chose not to give any official comments on the story.