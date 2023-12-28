A Potato Slice In Water Is The Secret To Giving Wilting Root Vegetables New Life

We've all been there — that moment when you reach into your pantry or fridge only to find a sad-looking bunch of root vegetables that have seen better days. Wilted, wrinkled, and decidedly unappetizing, they may seem destined for the compost bin. But before you bid them farewell, consider a kitchen trick that can work wonders: An ice bath with a potato slice.

The reason why a simple sliced potato in ice water is the key to reviving your root vegetables lies in the starch that potatoes have so much of. It is all about osmosis, the process by which water moves from areas of lower solute concentration to areas of higher solute concentration. In this case, the sliced potato acts as a natural source of starch, creating a higher concentration of solute in the ice water bath.

So, what steps should you take? Begin by slicing a potato into rounds. Then, immerse both the sliced potato and your wilted root vegetables in a bowl of ice water. As the vegetables soak, the starch from the potato encourages osmosis, drawing moisture back into the limp roots. Over the course of several hours, you'll see a remarkable transformation. Those once-lifeless carrots, parsnips, and turnips will plump up, regaining their crispness and vibrancy.