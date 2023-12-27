How To Make Sure Your Salisbury Steak Doesn't Crumble Apart

There's nothing quite as disheartening as crafting the perfect Salisbury steak patty only to have it crumble into a heap during cooking. The pain of watching your carefully shaped masterpiece disintegrate in the pan is all too real for home cooks and aspiring chefs alike. But fear not, for there are techniques to ensure your Salisbury steak stays intact and retains its juicy, flavorful goodness.

To prevent the dreaded patty disintegration, one essential step is the incorporation of an egg and crushed cracker mixture into your ground meat. The combination of these ingredients acts as a binding agent, holding the patty together during the cooking process. The egg proteins firm during cooking to hold everything together, while the crushed crackers contribute both texture and structure. What's more, the mixture provides richness from the egg yolks, and the cracker crumbs absorb moisture to help the Salisbury steak patties remain succulent.

Another helpful hint is to tightly pack the meat mixture when forming the patties. This ensures that the ingredients meld seamlessly, creating a cohesive mixture that can withstand the heat of the pan and the action of flipping without falling apart. Just remember to also apply a divot to the middle of the patty on each side so the final product will cook to an even shape, rather than seizing into a rounder form.