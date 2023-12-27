Review: Cava's Ready-To-Serve Dips Left Us Impressed, Including A Creamy Standout

When it comes to preparing for guests, we spend a fair amount of time deciding what kinds of appetizers we want to offer. Because it's so flavorful and readily available, we often turn to hummus. With its plentiful flavor options and ability to partner with so many foodstuffs for various dipping options, it's a delicious choice that also suits many, including people with plant-based diets. Plus, whatever is left over makes for delicious sandwich toppings in the week ahead.

What's even better than having a delicious appetizer is having one that requires nearly no prep on your part. That's why we were excited to dive into Cava's line of ready-to-eat dips. We're all for an offering that not only impresses our guests but also makes hosting a bit easier. Cava's dips promised to add that special touch to our appetizer assortment with minimal effort, allowing us more time to enjoy the company of our guests.