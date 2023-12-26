Why Cranberry Juice Is A Great Non-Alcoholic Drink Pairing For Steak

Red wine and red meat are a match made in gustatory heaven. From Primitivo to Pinot Noir, a glass of red will always complement a juicy steak — it's just a fact. Yet, pleasing as the duo may be, wine isn't the only beverage that pairs well with a grilled filet. The reality is that there are all sorts of viable candidates, including a breadth of non-alcoholic options. Of these suitable sippers, it might surprise you to learn that cranberry juice is a top contender to serve with steak.

To understand the science behind pairing cranberry juice and steak, we need to understand why red wine and steak pair well together. Essentially, steak boasts big and bold flavors. Savory, fatty, and decadent, it needs to be accompanied by a beverage that can contrast these qualities and provide balance. Since red wine is laden with astringent-tasting tannins, it's able to cut through the richness of the meat. Meanwhile, the fat of the meat softens the harsh tannins of the wine. With the meal and beverage in harmony, an enjoyable dining experience can be had.

How does this all relate back to cranberry juice? Similar to red wine, cranberry juice contains a reasonable amount of tannins. Riddled with these bitter and mouth-drying compounds, the juice functions as a zero-alcohol stand-in for wine. Juxtaposing decadence and umami, tart cranberry juice proves itself as an equally effective palate cleanser. Plus, the chilled beverage also provides a nice contrast temperature-wise against a sizzling steak.