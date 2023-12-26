How To Avoid 'Torch Taste' When Blowtorching Your Steak

The reverse sear method for cooking steak has gained popularity among home chefs for its ability to achieve a just-right, evenly cooked interior with a perfectly flavored caramelized crust. Creating that tasty sear with a kitchen blowtorch takes this culinary technique to the next level, offering several advantages that enhance both the texture and presentation of the steak. It can be particularly useful when searing a steak with irregular shapes or hard-to-reach areas, for example, if a bone stops the meat from fully coming into contact with the hot pan. Unlike traditional searing methods, the torch allows chefs to target specific spots, ensuring an even and controlled finish across the entire surface of the steak. But what about the funky flavor that torch gas sometimes leaves behind on the steak?

It turns out that the propane (and butane) gas used in the torch is completely odorless and tasteless, but the manufacturers add an aroma ingredient so you can detect a leak. This chemical burns off with a proper flame, but unburned, it may be responsible for that off taste. The trick to preventing any possible chemical residue taste is to be sure the torch burns a hot, blue flame.