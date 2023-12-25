The Plastic Wrap Tip For A Mess-Free Kitchen When Your Mixer Is Overfilled

Ever overfilled your mixer, turned it on, and accidentally covered your entire kitchen in powdered sugar and splodges of butter? Spare yourself from having to clean your backsplash, floors, and cabinets the next time you want to make a double batch of frosting by trying this simple hack: cover your stand mixer in a sheet of plastic wrap to contain your ingredients and eliminate the risk of airborne messes.

This tip is brilliant if you don't have a splash guard attachment for your mixer that's specially designed to keep splatters at bay. A homemade guard made of plastic wrap allows you to prepare bigger batches of cookie dough, a greater volume of cake batter, or a mega portion of meringue without worrying about the ingredients spilling out over the edge or escaping the confines of the bowl as the beater spins on high. The truth is that it's often easier to get the job done quickly in one bowl, rather than repeat the process over again with more measuring and mixing.

Covering your appliance in plastic wrap also keeps the base and head of the mixer clean. This is especially useful when working with stand mixers that can't be shoved in a cabinet and thus occupy premium space on your kitchen counter. Expensive stand mixers in particular, that are a real investment, are on display at all times and therefore need to look immaculate.