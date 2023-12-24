The Suprisingly Simple Hack For Getting Baked Beans Out Of The Can Faster

Opening a can of baked beans can be a messy affair, with the sticky, sweet beans clinging to the interior of the can, making the process less than enjoyable. But what if there was a simple hack that could make this task much easier? A clever approach that turns conventional wisdom on its head — literally — is to go bottoms-up when approaching this problem.

The secret behind this technique lies in the fact that baked beans, like many canned foods, tend to settle at the bottom of the can during storage. The thick, flavorful beans gravitate towards the lower portion, leaving the liquid at the top. By opening the can from the bottom, you can take advantage of this natural separation, allowing the beans to slide out effortlessly while leaving the excess liquid behind.

To execute this method, flip the can upside down and use a can opener to cut away the flat bottom of the can. Once opened, turn the can right side up, and watch as the beans gracefully exit, saving you from having to root around in the depths of the can with a rubber spatula extracting every last baked bean.