LA's First-Ever Wine & Food Festival Features A Showstopping Lineup Of Celeb Chefs

The list of star chefs who own restaurants in Los Angeles reads like a culinary who's who. The city that boasts more than two dozen Michelin-star-rated restaurants is also home to some of the country's best taco trucks — more than 4,000 citywide. And, if you ask an Angeleno where to find the best one, you'll likely get directions to their personal favorite. That's because many people who live in Los Angeles are passionate about food. Whether it's street fare or gourmet dining, everyone has an opinion.

For all of those reasons, it was about time that Los Angeles had its own wine and food festival. Kicking off on March 1, the Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival is a three-day event packed with more than 30 chef demonstrations each day. Per a press release received by Tasting Table, the event is produced by IMG Events, the company responsible for Taste of London and Taste of Paris. The Los Angeles incarnation promises to be a multicultural event showcasing the vibrant flavors of the City of Angels with a roster featuring well-known chefs, renowned drink masters, and local favorites. The event program features special appearances by 15 guest chefs, including Adam Richman, Alex Guarnaschelli, Timothy Hollingsworth, Andrew Zimmern, Geoffrey Zakarian, and more.