LA's First-Ever Wine & Food Festival Features A Showstopping Lineup Of Celeb Chefs
The list of star chefs who own restaurants in Los Angeles reads like a culinary who's who. The city that boasts more than two dozen Michelin-star-rated restaurants is also home to some of the country's best taco trucks — more than 4,000 citywide. And, if you ask an Angeleno where to find the best one, you'll likely get directions to their personal favorite. That's because many people who live in Los Angeles are passionate about food. Whether it's street fare or gourmet dining, everyone has an opinion.
For all of those reasons, it was about time that Los Angeles had its own wine and food festival. Kicking off on March 1, the Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival is a three-day event packed with more than 30 chef demonstrations each day. Per a press release received by Tasting Table, the event is produced by IMG Events, the company responsible for Taste of London and Taste of Paris. The Los Angeles incarnation promises to be a multicultural event showcasing the vibrant flavors of the City of Angels with a roster featuring well-known chefs, renowned drink masters, and local favorites. The event program features special appearances by 15 guest chefs, including Adam Richman, Alex Guarnaschelli, Timothy Hollingsworth, Andrew Zimmern, Geoffrey Zakarian, and more.
A multi-cultural celebration of food and wine
Festival goers at the inaugural Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival can count on a diverse experience pulling from the rich culture of the city. Alongside all of the food, admission also includes tastings and beverage samples from more than four dozen beer, wine, and spirit brands. To keep things lively, there will be a DJ on hand to provide musical entertainment, and attendees are invited to peruse on-site art exibits.
The three-day event is timed to coincide with Frieze Los Angeles, an annual celebration of international art taking place February 29 to March 3 at the Santa Monica Airport, which is about four miles from the iconic pier. Proceeds from Frieze Los Angeles benefit the Artist Plate Project, a collaboration with the Coalition for the Homeless established to raise funds to provide food, services, and housing to people in need of assistance.