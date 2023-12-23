Red Snapper Holiday Shot Recipe

The short answer to this question is no — the shot can be made with any whisky or bourbon. But, with how widely the world of whisky (and whiskey) can vary, it would be much easier to pick up a bottle of Crown Royal and be sure that the recipe is made correctly. Crown Royal is a Canadian whisky and is used in this shot because of the smooth taste and flavor notes of vanilla and caramel, which pair well with nutty amaretto. Before you ask, the other two ingredients are best kept the same, too, though there's no need to choose a specific brand. Amaretto is an almond-flavored Italian liqueur and will usually be labeled as amaretto. The cranberry juice is self-explanatory; any cranberry-based juice will work, even if mixed with other fruits. If you're in a bind and can't make the drink with Crown Royal specifically, use any smooth, mild-flavored whisky or bourbon. Some good choices for substituting include Benchmark, Woodford Reserve, and Lot 40, which are similarly mild-flavored and budget-friendly.