Why Lumber Is One Of The Worst Types Of Wood For Smoking And Grilling

Lumber. It's a catch-all moniker for harvested wood, right? Not so fast. While that may be true in many parts of the world, in the United States and Canada, lumber refers to wood of the processed variety or wood that may have been treated with chemicals in preparation for its use as a building material. Timber, on the other hand, more commonly refers to raw, unprocessed wood. It may even encompass standing trees grown for eventual harvest for building purposes. The difference is an important consideration for backyard chefs who may be looking for a handy piece of wood to add a bit of smoke to the brisket. While it's never a good idea to throw just any wood on the grill, it's especially important to steer clear of processed wood and wood products like lumber.

It's a pretty good bet that lumber — as in a uniformly cut plank of wood or a wood composite (like plywood) prepared for use as a building material — has been treated with chemicals that are toxic to humans. Burning chemically altered wood, like a pressure-treated plank of lumber, produces ash and smoke that is harmful to humans. Smoking the best cuts of meat using a fire built with treated lumber allows potentially dangerous toxins to transfer to food during the cooking process. Exposure to chemicals used in the production of lumber has been linked to everything from simple skin and respiratory irritation to cancer.