Restaurants Have Seen A Boost In Breakfast Visits In 2023

Sitting down to dinner out might feel stressful for foodies on a budget. But who couldn't justify grabbing an iced coffee and a hashbrown on the drive to work? In recent years, the hospitality industry has weathered major social and economic shifts in consumer dining behavior. But, in 2023, restaurants shaped up to be a popular destination for a perhaps underrated vein of the dining-out experience: breakfast.

The data comes from a new report by consumer research analytics company Circana. In 2023, foodies visited restaurants for breakfast 4% more than in 2022, with the bulk of visits occurring between Tuesday and Thursday. Male customers aged 45 to 54 with an annual household income of $100,000 or higher led the pack, eating breakfast out the most often and shelling out the most money when they do (more than any other consumer demographic). But, the trend seems to be increasing universally across the board. Even the least-frequent breakfast-goers — Gen Z foodies, aged 18-24 — upped their visits this year compared to last year.

Why the shift? Folks are increasingly headed back to the office, and that means they need to be fueled. As of September, the number of in-person workers has crept back up, reaching around 40% to 60% of office building occupancy, depending on the city. Indeed, the booming brekky trend was led by gourmet coffee and tea chains offering grab-and-go breakfast items, particularly specialty caffeinated drinks and handheld baked goods or breakfast sandwiches, which don't require utensils to eat.