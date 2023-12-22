How To Enjoy Your Favorite Brunch Drinks In Beer Form

Just because you sit down for an early afternoon of stacked pancakes and French toast with friends doesn't mean you have to give in to the effervescent drinks being poured. We spoke to drinks expert and head brewer and co-owner of Spice Trade Brewery + Kitchen Jeff Tyler who insists that beers have a place at the brunch table. If you're a fan of brunch but less so of boozy drinks in sweet, bubbly form, we have beer-based alternatives for you to try so you can sip on a punchy beverage without needing to guzzle another martini at the brunch table.

When pouring brunch-time pints, reach for brews with a lower alcohol content, advises Tyler. You'll be able to match the leisurely pace of your fellow brunchgoers and be able to enjoy the dishes on the brunch menu. "Fruited wheat beers work really well," Tyler suggests, as these kinds of pours can hold their own alongside some of the sweeter and savory dishes noshed on at brunchtime. Instead of ordering a mimosa or bellini, lighter beers can offer satisfying substitutions.

If you're missing glasses filled with fresh juice or cocktails with pieces of fruit served in them, you can make your version of a mimosa by mixing fruit-forward beers with complementary juice pairings. We have a few other boozy beer ideas to get you started on beverages that can pack as much panache as a spritz.