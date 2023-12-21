Turbinado Sugar Is The Simple Swap To Give Cookies A Major Crunch

When it comes to baking cookies, achieving the perfect balance of texture is an art. While white and brown sugars have long been staples in cookie recipes, there's a delightful secret ingredient that can elevate your cookies to new heights of crunchiness and flavor: turbinado sugar. Derived from the first pressing of sugar cane, turbinado sugar — aka raw sugar — is minimally processed, allowing it to retain its natural molasses content and light golden hue.

What sets turbinado sugar apart is its larger crystals and slightly coarser texture compared to regular sugars. These characteristics play a pivotal role in creating cookies that are not only delightfully crunchy but also boast a distinct caramel undertone. As the turbinado sugar melts during baking, it caramelizes, imparting a subtle richness that enhances the overall flavor profile of your cookies. This unique combination of crunch and light caramel notes adds a sophisticated twist to your favorite cookie recipes.

Whether you're a seasoned baker or are just starting out, incorporating turbinado sugar into your cookie repertoire is a game-changer. Its versatility makes it suitable for various cookie types, from classic chocolate chip to oatmeal raisin cookies. As you embark on your next cookie-baking adventure, consider making the switch to turbinado sugar for an irresistible texture and flavor that will leave your taste buds craving more.