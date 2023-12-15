All You Need Is A Towel To Easily Remove Lobster Tail From Its Shell
Lobster, with its rich flavor and luxurious texture, is often considered a gourmet treat. But, truth be told, reaching the succulent meat can be a bit of a challenge. If you've ever wrestled with a lobster tail, trying to remove the meat without destroying it in the process, you know exactly what we're talking about. However, there's a surprisingly simple method to do this, and all you need is a common kitchen item — a towel.
First, let's talk about the preparation. Before you can get to the delightful task of removing the meat, you need to cook the lobster. You can boil, steam, poach, or grill it, depending on your preference. The key is to ensure it's cooked just right — not undercooked and definitely not overcooked. Overcooked lobster can become tough and rubbery, and no one wants that.
Once your lobster is cooked, let it cool down for a few minutes, either at room temperature or by plunging must t into an ice bath. This step is crucial, as it not only makes handling the lobster easier but also stops the cooking process, ensuring the meat remains tender. Your towel comes into play in the next step. A thick kitchen towel is best as it provides a good grip and protects your hands from the heat. With your towel ready, it's time to shuck this delectable shellfish.
How to remove the lobster tail from its shell using a towel
First, if you cooked your lobster whole, you must separate the tail from the rest of the body. Hold the lobster tail in one hand while firmly grasping the body with your other hand, which should be wrapped in a towel. Employ a twisting motion to detach the tail from the body. Apply a bit of force, but be careful not to exert so much pressure that you crush the shell into the meat.
Next, lay the towel flat on a level surface, such as a chopping board, and place the lobster tail on it. Set the tail on its side in a curled position. Fold the bottom half of the towel over the tail then, place one of your palms over the other and press down on the tail until you hear the shell crack. Uncover the tail, turn it so the shell faces upwards, and then cover it again with the towel. Repeat the pressing motion to crack the shell along its length.
Once the shell is cracked, peel it open and gently extract the meat. If performed correctly, the meat should slide out in one appetizing piece. And there you have it, a perfectly intact piece of lobster tail meat, ready to be savored. So, the next time you're faced with the prospect of serving lobster, remember this simple towel trick.