Why The Araki London Lost All Its Michelin Stars

Despite widespread belief to the contrary, Michelin stars are awarded to restaurants, not to individual chefs. We know — that flies in the face of every reference to a Michelin-star chef you've ever seen. It's a common conundrum. In fact, the misconception is so prevalent that the Michelin Guide unequivocally states, "There is no such thing as a Michelin-starred chef." Why then does the timing of a London restaurant's loss of three — count 'em, three — Michelin stars so seamlessly coincide with the departure of the establishment's founder and master chef? Coincidence? Maybe. Still, it's a question that has puzzled Michelin-aware diners and hospitality industry professionals since that fateful day in October 2019 when Michelin announced its 2020 star roster and, in a stunning revelation, The Araki, one of London's premier three-Michelin-star establishments, was not on the list.

The restaurant's fall from Michelin-star grace was especially noteworthy because the long-running guide was particularly generous with stars that year. At the time, restaurant industry watchers settled on a general assumption that The Araki's loss of its star status was somehow tied to the 2019 departure of its founder, Mitsuhiro Araki, who left the restaurant mid-year to open a new venture in Hong Kong. It's a justifiable explanation for losing one star — even though it is in direct contrast to Michelin's own stated policy — but it's more difficult to explain away the instant loss of three stars. So what really happened? Therein lies the rub: No one knows for sure.