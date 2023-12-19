A Bag Of Frozen Veggies Can Rescue Soft Pie Crust From Melting On The Counter

You've made a pie crust and rolled it to perfection, only to find that it's super-soft and has stuck to the counter because your kitchen is too hot. Though you may be tempted to scrape it off your worktop and re-roll it with more flour, this will only result in over-handled pastry that has a tough texture once baked. Luckily, all you need is a bag of frozen veggies to prevent a batch of soft pie crust from melting further on the counter.

If you're familiar with baking, you'll already know it's vital to keep your ingredients and surroundings as cold as possible to guarantee that your pastry is flaky, tender, and lofty once baked. This is achieved by, firstly, combining flour with cold butter and ice water, and secondly, chilling the dough. The flaky characteristic of good pastry is created when the cold butter melts in the oven to create steam that lifts up the individual layers within the pie crust.

Pastry that feels soft and oily on the hands once it's rolled out can be chilled before baking simply by transferring it to the fridge. However, it's tricky to do that with dough that's stuck to the counter or has become so thin that it rips when you try to lift it off. Putting a bag of frozen veggies directly on top of the pastry lowers the temperature of the butter until it's easier to handle.