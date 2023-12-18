Why Canned Meatballs Are One Of The Best Pantry Items To Always Have On Hand

In the fast-paced world of modern living, home cooks are constantly seeking ways to balance the demands of a busy schedule while maintaining the integrity of homemade meals. One culinary secret that has gained popularity recently is the humble canned meatball, also sometimes sold in vacuum-sealed bags. These ready-to-use gems offer a convenient solution without compromising on flavor or quality.

Canned meatballs are typically made from ingredients you probably already have on hand, with beef being the primary protein, although chicken is sometimes also added to the mixture. The meat is blended with a medley of spices and other flavorings generally found in Italian-style meatballs. These can include garlic and onion powders, dehydrated herbs and vegetables, like parsley and bell peppers, and occasionally soy protein and MSG. What sets these canned wonders apart is their minimal use of preservatives, ensuring a more natural and wholesome option compared to some other convenience foods on the market.

The convenience of canned meatballs cannot be overstated. Anyone who has found themselves wrist-deep in ground meat, eggs, cheese, and bread crumbs knows the labor that goes into making them. After kneading the ingredients together and rolling them out, they must be pan-fried or roasted in the oven. Only then can they be incorporated into a larger recipe. Canned meatballs, on the other hand, streamline the cooking process, making it more accessible for those with tight schedules.