The Type Of Bread You Are Based On Your Zodiac Sign

The trend of baking bread during the COVID-19 pandemic has only spread into the present day, where we find consumers leaning more and more towards more artisanal options. The use of ancient grains, sourdough starters, and alternative flours are all to thank for it — and you can find them all and more at your local, small-scale bakery. There, you'll bask in the unique flavors — think additions like miso, sesame, and crispy quinoa — that will have you thinking twice before buying your baked goods at the grocery store ever again.

As you can imagine, the rise of artisanal bread-baking has expanded many of our limitations of what bread can be. Add that to the regional styles found around the world, and it's clear that the bread you choose can say a lot about you. Do you prefer a dense rye, or an airy, crusty sourdough? A seeded, whole wheat or a gluten-free, buckwheat variety? Is your afternoon soup and salad combo elevated by the addition of a fresh baguette? Or is your avocado toast that much better with a cheesy, garlicky substitution? There's no wrong answer here.

Just like the zodiacs, no bread is better than the other — even though some may have qualities that are more applicable to certain situations. That's just life. But, that's also how we can determine the type of bread you'd be, based on your zodiac sign. Keep reading to find out which one your sign might be.