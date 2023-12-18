For A Stronger Buttercream, Switch Up Your Mixer Attachment
Creating a flawless, silky-smooth coat of buttercream frosting on your cake or cupcakes is a culinary triumph. However, a frosting that yields a picture-perfect finish isn't always what your cake really needs. Instead, heavy cakes or cakes that have runny fillings need a strong frosting that's thick and compact. Fortunately, to mix up this kind of buttercream, there's a simple, efficient solution at your disposal: Use a stand mixer to strengthen your frosting.
The stand mixer, a versatile kitchen appliance with various attachments, is an indispensable tool in your frosting arsenal. To create a stronger frosting that can stand up to the structural challenges cakes often face, swap out the whisk attachment for the paddle attachment on your stand mixer. The paddle is designed to mix and beat ingredients, making it perfect for thickening buttercream frosting. Place your buttercream frosting in the mixing bowl and secure it under the paddle attachment. Beat the frosting at low to medium speed for a few minutes. This gentle mixing will give you a sturdier buttercream to work with while building your cake.
Get the best results with the paddle
After a minute or so, stop the mixer and scrape down the sides of the bowl with a spatula. This ensures that all parts of your frosting receive equal attention and helps ensure that all of the buttercream has a consistent texture. Resume mixing for another minute or two until you're satisfied that the buttercream is as compact as you need and that any air bubbles have been eliminated.
While other methods like manually stirring with a wooden spoon or spatula or microwaving can remove air bubbles, they may require more effort or risk altering the texture of your frosting, making it too loose. Using a stand mixer with a paddle attachment is the easiest and most efficient way to achieve your goals for the batch of frosting that will be used as a base layer. It leaves your frosting with a strong consistency and structural integrity, plus it keeps the frosting bubble-free. So, don't let weak buttercream get the best of you or your cake. With the trusty stand mixer and its paddle attachment, you can easily and effectively strengthen your buttercream for a frosting that can hold up large, heavy cakes. The next time you embark on a baking adventure, remember this handy trick to create the buttercream you need to achieve frosting perfection.