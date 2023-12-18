For A Stronger Buttercream, Switch Up Your Mixer Attachment

After a minute or so, stop the mixer and scrape down the sides of the bowl with a spatula. This ensures that all parts of your frosting receive equal attention and helps ensure that all of the buttercream has a consistent texture. Resume mixing for another minute or two until you're satisfied that the buttercream is as compact as you need and that any air bubbles have been eliminated.

While other methods like manually stirring with a wooden spoon or spatula or microwaving can remove air bubbles, they may require more effort or risk altering the texture of your frosting, making it too loose. Using a stand mixer with a paddle attachment is the easiest and most efficient way to achieve your goals for the batch of frosting that will be used as a base layer. It leaves your frosting with a strong consistency and structural integrity, plus it keeps the frosting bubble-free. So, don't let weak buttercream get the best of you or your cake. With the trusty stand mixer and its paddle attachment, you can easily and effectively strengthen your buttercream for a frosting that can hold up large, heavy cakes. The next time you embark on a baking adventure, remember this handy trick to create the buttercream you need to achieve frosting perfection.