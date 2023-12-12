Review: Fireball's New Caviar Kit Brings A Burst Of Cinnamon Sweetness To Holiday Cocktails

If you've ever taken a shot, there's a good chance you've taken a shot of Fireball. As the No. 1 shot brand in the world, its spicy, cinnamon-forward flavor is familiar to plenty of drinkers. For most people, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky usually brings back memories of wild parties and crazy nights, which is why it may come as a surprise that the brand is releasing a product that sounds like it belongs at an upscale soiree or a fancy dinner party: Fireball Dragon Egg Caviar.

Don't worry, there are no fish eggs involved. It's going to be sold as a part of the Fireball Dragnum Classy Collection Kit, which contains the caviar, crystal shot glass flutes, and of course, a magnum-sized bottle of Fireball Dragnum (which is just regular Fireball in fancy — and admittedly fun — packaging).

The idea of combining Fireball and one of the world's most upscale foods was too intriguing to pass up. We decided to give it a shot (pun intended) to see what Fireball Dragon Egg Caviar is all about.