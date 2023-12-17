15 NYC Bars That Offer Games With Your Cocktails
From rooftop bars with incredible views throughout the city to hotel bars at some of the swankiest local establishments, it's nearly impossible to walk around New York City without finding a place for a drink. But with so many spots to choose from and more people willing to drink at home nowadays, bars need to bring more to the table than just a great cocktail or large beer selection to help draw crowds.
Sure, tools like potentially TikTok-viral NYC speakeasies have become increasingly popular. But what actually makes a bar destination-worthy and encourages patrons to stay? The answer is simple — additional activities beyond what's in their glass. We're talking about the growth in bars that have an extensive drinks list alongside pool tables, bocce courts, old-school arcade games, and so much more. It turns the local watering hole into somewhere the whole crew wants to go to any day of the week for a little competition and laughs. But where do you find these game bars? I've been a Manhattan resident for over four years, and I chose the best NYC bars for cocktails and games based on personal experience and recommendations from other Tasting Table writers and editors.
Lawn Club NYC
This new South Street Seaport spot offers all of your favorite suburban lawn games alongside city-worthy drinks. The large, bright space has indoor lawns to play bocce, cornhole, croquet, ladders, beersbee, and kan jam, and courts to play shuffleboard and putting pool. Staff (called lawncierge) are on call to help with game set-ups and tips, and to act as a referee when needed.
Guests can order food and drinks straight to their court or at the bar while hanging out throughout the clubhouse. Gameday foods, like pizza bagels, wings, burgers, and fries, are designed for easy eating while playing. The drinks menu boasts draught and canned beer, wine by the glass, and mocktails. And though canned cocktails are available to make you truly feel the game-day spirit, we'd recommend ordering one of the signature cocktails. Try the many twists on a gin and tonic, like the yellow pepper, white peppercorn, and mini blossom-infused Mallet, or the Air Mail Spritz, which is just like your favorite Aperol Spritz but with Grey Goose, grapefruit, and sparkling wine.
To ensure you have space to play, it's encouraged to reserve a lawn or court for up to two hours. Stay tuned for soon-to-launch leagues in 2024 for the ultimate competition and cocktails.
https://www.thelawnclubnyc.com/
(833) 529-62582
1 Fulton Street, New York, New York 10038
Swingers
Transport yourself to three wild indoor golf courses, a 1920s English-style clubhouse, street food vendors, and, of course, must-try cocktails all in NoMad. While you wait for your tee-off time, or after you've swung around for a bit, head over to grab some grub, like burgers, pizza, and tacos, and something to sip.
Among spirits, wine, beer, mocktails, and cider, you can choose from a massive cocktail menu. Cool off with one of the frozen cocktails, sangrias, spritz drinks, or tiki-style libations. Or, for fun twists, the clubhouse classics, like the bourbon-heavy Manhattan Swing, or the Fairway Favorites, like the fruity gin, limoncello, and Aperol-infused Italian Job, take well-known favorites and turn them into something extra special. And don't miss the cocktail of the month and any additional specials that rotate regularly.
Walk-up tickets are available, but we recommend making a reservation — especially for peak evening and weekend times. If you opt for a package, the basic twin set package comes with a round of crazy golf and two drink vouchers, but other options include vouchers for food and dessert, a reserved table, or bottomless drinks.
https://swingers.club/us/locations/nyc
(646) 661-3509
35 West 29 Street, New York, New York 10001
Live Axe
Stop into this unique Viking-themed spot on the border of SoHo and TriBeCa for craft beers, wines, seltzers, cocktails, and axe throwing. You'll start with a quick tutorial on safety, rules, and tips from an axe coach to teach you the ins and outs of hitting your target. Then, get in a few practice throws before heading straight into an hour of game mode.
After a round of tossing axes, step over to the bar for snacks, like a giant pretzel and flatbread pizzas, and wow-worthy cocktails. Among classics, think Manhattan, margarita, Cosmopolitan, and Long Island iced tea, are house cocktails perfectly curated for a good time. The dark Ursula cocktail uses charcoal for coloring with vodka, gin, lemon, Lillet blonde, and Lillet blanc. We also love the Mez'skull, a sweet and spicy fruity cocktail with smoky mezcal.
And if you can't find your go-to drink, just ask the bartender — if the ingredients are available, they can make it. We recommend making a reservation in advance to lock in your game. And if you love your visit, consider joining the axe-throwing league for regular drinks and fun.
(888) 812-9060
96 Lafayette, New York, New York 10013
The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club
Step into this tropical oasis in the heart of Gowanus. You can play games on one of the 10 shuffleboard courts, hang out in the adorable cabana booths, grab bites from the rotating list of food trucks, and sip on Island-style cocktails. When you walk in, head to the sign-in desk to put your name on the list. Staff will assign you to a court or notify you when a court is ready.
While you wait for your game, play a quick round of giant Jenga, a board game, or a round of hook and ring. Also, be sure to stop by the bar for beer, wine, mocktails, and the essential tiki drinks. From frozen pina coladas and espresso martinis to a fruity margarita and coconut-washed negroni, these drinks will help you get in the vacation mood. When your court is ready, a host will give your group a quick lesson on rules and gameplay. In addition to walk-in drinks and games, you can also book a cabana for a party or join a shuffleboard league. Just be sure to follow the rules and don't walk on the courts.
https://www.royalpalmsbrooklyn.com/
info@RoyalPlamsShuffle.com
514 Union Street, Brooklyn, New York, 11215
Brooklyn Bowl
Known for its live music and events, Brooklyn Bowl is tucked away in a Williamsburg alleyway and also offers bar bites, delicious drinks, and epic rounds of bowling in a setting reminiscent of middle school birthday parties. Order food and drinks to your lane or grab a seat at the bar for dinner and drinks while you wait for your big game to begin.
Beyond a menu of bar classics, like wings, burgers, ribs, and more, is an extensive menu of beer, wine, spirits, and house cocktails. Grab a pitcher of margaritas for your team or order one of the many single-serving classics, like old fashioned, Aperol spritz, ranch water, espresso martini, mule, bay breeze, negroni, and more.
Check the calendar before planning your visit to avoid (or attend) an existing event or show. Certain days are walk-in only and set aside for open bowling, half-priced bowling, and family bowl nights. Bowling shoes are available for rent at the check-in desk.
(718) 963-3369
61 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, New York
Barcade
Perhaps one of the most popular old-school arcades with a bar, Barcade claims to be the original and the largest U.S.-based chain of arcade bar concepts. With three locations in New York — Williamsburg, Chelsea, and the East Village — the dark, dingy space offers classic video games and pinball machines from mostly the 1980s.
Though it's known for its massive craft beer selection, the menu also includes wine, craft spirits, and cocktails. Try The Great Swordsman, made from gin, Campari, vermouth, and triple sec for an excellent, citrusy sip, or The Smoky Paloma, a Paloma-style cocktail made with mezcal instead of tequila.
Once you grab your drink of choice, you can play games galore for just a few coins. Favorites include Pac-Man, The Legend of Zelda, Frogger, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Crazy Taxi, Twilight Zone pinball, and more. Check the website for what specific games and drinks are available at each location.
Multiple locations
Treadwell Park
From pinball, board games, and ping pong, to Jenga and table football, there's plenty to play at the Upper East Side and downtown locations of Treadwell Park. This spot is exceptional for groups, brunch, and game-day drinks.
Cocktails are inspired by beer flavor profiles, so don't be afraid to ask your server for a recommendation. We especially love the Garden Variety, a super vegetal and fruity cocktail with gin, Chinola, Green Chartreuse, cucumber, pineapple, lime, and white grape. For brunch, try the Bloody Mary or Bloody Maria, featuring Treadwell Park's signature mix. The Cold Brew-Tini will surely wake you up and the bubbles flight includes a sampling of four Prosecco-based signature drinks.
Beyond cocktails, try the five-liter mini keg serving up 10 pints or the create-your-own beer flights. The food is also not to be missed, with elevated bar food like Wagyu pigs in a blanket, beer mac and cheese, smoked pork nachos, and the iconic giant soft pretzel served with a variety of dips. Check the calendars for fun events with special food and beverage items and regular Mario Cart tournaments.
https://www.treadwellpark.com/
Multiple locations
Dave & Buster's
Dave and Buster's has locations all over the country and New York City spots are in Times Square, near Borum Hill in Brooklyn, by Brooklyn's Starrett City, and Staten Island. Though many of the games and prizes may be kid-focused, there's no limit to the adult fun you can have here. Offerings include virtual reality games, billiards, and video games like Connect Four, hoops, Halo, Monopoly, air hockey, Pac-Man, skee ball, and more.
Stop by the bar for a huge selection of wine, beer, spirits, and largely neon-colored cocktails. Bar favorites include the exclusive chocolate bourbon milkshake with bourbon, rum, vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, and salted caramel sauce or the All Day Rose with gin, sparkling rose wine, strawberry puree, and citrus mix. Classics like margaritas, mojitos, martinis, and mules are also on the menu.
Dave & Busters is well-known for its food options as well. The popular chicken wing chain also serves bar-style appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, and more. Plus, stop by on Wednesdays for half-priced games.
https://www.daveandbusters.com/us/en/home
Multiple locations
Pioneers Bar
In the heart of Chelsea, this lounge-style bar serves up great drinks and fun games. Play giant Jenga, Top Shot, beer pong, Connect Four, billiards, pinball, boxing games, and more. The space is well-known for being a great event and party space. Bonus: Bring your buddies for your birthday, and you'll drink for free.
When you need a break from the games, snack on personal pizzas, pretzels, and popcorn while sipping on the wide selection of drinks. Pioneers Bar offers a large selection of beers, spirits, wine, and non-alcoholic options. During the warmer months, frozen margaritas, Mango Tango, Pinky & the Vodka, and Arizona 51 are must-try drinks. Mules, margaritas, old-fashioned cocktails, and more are staples, but a rotating selection of special cocktails and shots are also worth a try. The Bacardi hard cider or Pom Spritz are great twists on seasonal, traditional drinks, too.
(646) 590-0302
138 West 29 Street, New York, New York
Alligator Lounge
Order a drink at this dive-bar-style Williamsburg spot and you'll score a ticket to redeem for a completely free personal-sized pizza, with the option to customize for one dollar per topping. Staff members are hand-making the piping hot pizzas on-premises while serving up can't-miss drinks.
Order a beer, wine, or beer and shot combo deal, or one of the many special cocktails. Classic orders get a fun Brooklyn spin with names like Sex In Brooklyn, Bushwick Mule, and The Lorimer. But one of the most popular drinks is likely the Gator-Ade with everything behind the bar — vodka, gin, rum, tequila, triple sec, melon liquor, pineapple juice, sour, and club soda.
When it comes to entertainment and games, the Alligator Lounge also hosts regular karaoke, trivia, comedy, and open mic nights. But locals stop in for the crowd-pleasing arcade games, skee ball, and billiards.
https://www.alligatorloungebrooklyn.com/
(718) 599-4440
600 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11211
Cellar Dog
Formerly known as the Fat Cat, this bar is tucked downstairs in an unassuming West Village space. Once you make it past the bar, you'll find a massive room with a seating area to enjoy nightly live jazz music and games for every kind of gamer. Sign up for a timeslot to play on one of the many shuffleboard, billiards, and ping pong tables (available on a first-come, first-served basis) or dive into a board game, chess, or arcade game in the game room.
Beers tend to take up much of the bar menu, but wine, well drinks, and a rotating selection of cocktails are available. During the holiday season, warm up with toasty, mulled wine. Other previous specials include a Soju, pomegranate, lemon, and ginger drink to raise money for breast cancer or a pride drink with thyme, lemon juice, and grenadine. It's important to be aware; There's a small cover charge on weekends for entry and a pay-to-play policy for games at all times.
(212) 675-6056
75 Christopher Street, New York, New York 10014
Break Bar & Billiards
The Break Bar & Billiards has a rotating selection of beers and a large cocktail menu for everyone joining for a round of fun. Order a frozen margarita, pina colada, or frose during warm days, or opt for one of the craft, Southern-style cocktails any time of year. We recommend the Southern Charm, made with bourbon, lemon juice, iced tea, and peach schnapps, or the Fresh Break with whiskey, triple sec, and sparkling craft ginger beer. Of course, bartenders can also whip up any well drinks you're craving.
Once you grab a drink, grab your friends and select your game. This huge, dive-bar-style space in Astoria is host to billiards, ping pong, darts, foosball, hoops, vintage arcade games, Jenga, Connect Four, and more. Beyond food and games, visitors can enjoy American-style comfort food, like burgers, mozzarella sticks, and nachos, and projectors playing your favorite sports teams every season.
(718) 777-5400
32-04 Broadway, Astoria, New York, 11103
Clinton Hall
Clinton Hall has six locations across three boroughs — Financial District, Williamsburg, The Bronx, Staten Island, and two in midtown Manhattan. Though each brings something a little different to the table, like epic outdoor spaces or gorgeous rooftop views, the locations all boast great drinks and big fun with tons of games. You can host rounds of foosball, Jenga, chess, Connect Four, Cards Against Humanity, hoops, arcade games, Uno, board games, and so much more.
Each spot serves up all-day food and brunch specials, alongside beer, wine, and signature cocktails. The menu is packed with American classic burgers, sandwiches, salads, and shareable bar food. But the cocktail selection is where it's at. Try the Brit and Berries, a gin-based cocktail with lemon and strawberry, topped with Prosecco, or the Arnie At The Turn, with vodka, elderflower liqueur, lemon, iced tea, and mint. Be sure to call the location you plan to visit to be sure it has the games and cocktails you're looking for.
https://clintonhallny.com/bronx/
Multiple locations
Randolph Beer
Yes, this Dumbo bar has housemade beer and seltzer and a rotating wall of self-serve beer options that truly draw a crowd, but the cocktails and game room full of activities are what keep regulars coming back for more. Plus, visitors can enjoy bites from the large menu of bowls, sandwiches, snacks, and brunch items that can accommodate most diets.
Randolph Beer has three main sections — the game room, brewpub, and rooftop — and each offers a unique option for visitors. While the rooftop hosts amazing views, guests can only order from a truncated selection of cocktails, draft cocktails, beer, seltzer, and wine from the bar. The brewpub offers more drink and lounge options, but only a few gaming opportunities. The game room is where it's at with arcade favorites, pinball machines, pool tables, skee ball, shuffleboard, air hockey, feather bowl courts, and more.
The draft cocktails are particularly impressive like the vodka, strawberry lemon, and basil mixture called the Strawberry Basil Cooler. You can also order classic cocktails, or specialty options made to order, like the Texas Porch Sipper with vodka, blackberry, mint, lemon, and honey. Though Randolph Beer takes walk-ins, if you plan to stop by on a weekend or with a large group, reservations are recommended. Feather Bowl lanes should be reserved in advance as well, if possible.
(347) 280-3071
89 Prospect Street, Brooklyn, New York
Hex & Co East
If you're looking for board games galore, Hex & Co is the place to be. Though all three spots in Manhattan serve up food and beverages during game time, the Upper East Side location is well known for the extended menu — including cocktails. Stop in, grab a game, and enjoy bar-style burgers, sandwiches, pizza, fries, and more alongside a large list of beer, wine, and cocktails.
Choose your cocktail based on your spirit of choice, like gin-based gimlets, martinis, and negroni, or a whiskey-forward Manhattan, Old-Fashioned, and whiskey sour. Plus, you'll find some signature cocktails that rotate regularly. Then, just pick from the massive wall of your favorite board games or ask a staff member for a quick tutorial on something new. The space is cafe-style and intimate. While walk-ins are welcome, it's recommended to make a reservation or call ahead when visiting during busy times, like weekends.
(646) 833-7574
1492 First Avenue, New York, New York 10075