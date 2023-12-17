15 NYC Bars That Offer Games With Your Cocktails

From rooftop bars with incredible views throughout the city to hotel bars at some of the swankiest local establishments, it's nearly impossible to walk around New York City without finding a place for a drink. But with so many spots to choose from and more people willing to drink at home nowadays, bars need to bring more to the table than just a great cocktail or large beer selection to help draw crowds.

Sure, tools like potentially TikTok-viral NYC speakeasies have become increasingly popular. But what actually makes a bar destination-worthy and encourages patrons to stay? The answer is simple — additional activities beyond what's in their glass. We're talking about the growth in bars that have an extensive drinks list alongside pool tables, bocce courts, old-school arcade games, and so much more. It turns the local watering hole into somewhere the whole crew wants to go to any day of the week for a little competition and laughs. But where do you find these game bars? I've been a Manhattan resident for over four years, and I chose the best NYC bars for cocktails and games based on personal experience and recommendations from other Tasting Table writers and editors.