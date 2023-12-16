Dubai's Blind Tiger Is The Hidden Speakeasy That Takes Some Searching To Find

Dubai's 5-star Jumeirah Al Naseem is an impressive beach-side oasis of restaurants, spa amenities, a theater, and clubs, but one bar in particular can take some searching to find. Reaching Blind Tiger may have you asking staff for directions or crossing a footbridge to enter the swanky premises, but your determination will be well rewarded. Even Blind Tiger itself has recognized that without signposts and signs, the watering hole can be difficult to stumble upon, yet the experience won't be easily forgotten once you do.

The name of this secluded hot spot is taken from Prohibition-era speakeasies that would place stuffed tigers outside as a signal that alcohol was served within. At the time, local authorities weren't aware of the symbolic trickery, and their "blindness" to the playful notation has become the dominant theme at this cocktail bar. Blind Tiger is certainly not a speakeasy that strives for subtleties, however. From the engraved tiger on the floor of the entrance, the dimly lit environment accented with bronze and gold, to an open-air terrace overlooking a lagoon, this establishment is poised to help visitors unleash their inner jungle cat. Decorative pillows with animal prints adorn plush velvet armchairs and jungle leaves decorate wallpapers, so long before any menu is opened, a sense of adventure is established.