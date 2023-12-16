Bake Feta In Foil For A Warm, Creamy Spread Full Of Tangy Goodness

Crumbled over a Greek salad or layered in a crispy spanakopita, feta is a versatile cheese that boasts a salty, moreish character and satisfying texture — but this briny beauty is a hustler that can do so much more than cover the classics. Wrapping an entire block of the good stuff in foil — along with a dash of seasonings and a drizzle of fruity olive oil — before baking it, turns this champion cheese into a creamy, tangy spread that's comfortingly warm and aromatic.

If you're on top of your viral TikTok trends, you may have already tried baking feta in a heatproof dish with tomatoes and dried pasta to make a simple hands-free dinner. However, baking it in an aluminum pouch, instead of directly in the base of an oven dish, creates a deliciously warm spread because foil is a superb conductor of heat; it helps to keep the steam and moisture within the wrapper, which works to intensify the inherent flavors in the feta and retain all those scrumptious aromas.

The other bonus to baking in foil is that it keeps the inside of your oven clean because there are no risks of any messy splatters and spills that can burn and create an unpleasant odor in your kitchen. Plus, you can discard the wrapper once you've eaten your feta, virtually eliminating cleanup time.