The Historical Connection Between Jim Beam And Baker's Bourbon

Whiskey roots dig deep across the industry, with interconnections weaving through heritage lines, fledgling distillers maturing into their own brands, and invaluable techniques shared from moonshiners to entrepreneurs. That's why it's no surprise to find an intricate web cradling the histories of both Baker's Bourbon and Jim Beam. Both hold designations of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, but one gets its foundation straight from the other. That's because Baker's is a branch of the Jim Beam family tree, albeit from an exclusive small-batch line. Here's how those binding whiskey ties play out.

Baker's Bourbon gets its name from a man named Baker, who happens to hold Beam's surname. That's right, it's an actual family tie. Baker Beam began toiling at the family distillery as a young man, following in the long, broad footsteps of his granduncle, Jim Beam himself. The young nephew earned his bourbon stripes within the company, working as a teen night security guard, then laboring in countless positions before becoming the respected distiller of Jim Beam whiskey.

Baker retired after 38 years of spirited service, but his name only brandished a label after his infamous cousin, Booker Noe, launched the Jim Beam Small Batch Collection of premium bourbons. Baker Beam's time in the spotlight finally came, though the old-time distiller reportedly preferred his niche in the everyday workflow of making good bourbon. The 13-year-old version of Baker's Bourbon is having a renaissance of sorts after being reintroduced in 2019 and now again in 2023.