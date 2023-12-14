Freeze Leftover Pineapple Cores To Naturally Flavor Bottled Water

To prep your pineapple core for the freezer, slice it up into individual pieces that will fit into your water bottles or the glass you are going to pour it into. Place them in freezer-safe storage containers or bags, and they will be ready to use whenever you feel parched. Frozen pineapple cores can last in the freezer for up to three months. And if you like the way the pineapple tastes in your water, you can get creative with other herbs and fruits.

Pineapple pairs well with a number of other berries, ginger, grapefruit, and even mint. Freeze these fruits and herbs and add them to your water for a lovely and naturally refreshing water. What you will appreciate about these fruity additions is there are no added sugars, but there is definitely an added taste. Try this hack with frozen limes along with your pineapple core for a tropical vibe or add some frozen blackberries or strawberries for a visually appealing fruit-infused water.

If you want thicker water, you can transform your pineapple core and water into an agua fresco. Simply break out the blender and whip the two ingredients together.