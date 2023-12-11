Space Station Crew Proves Missing Tomato Wasn't Eaten By Astronaut

When Frank Rubio, a NASA astronaut and Expedition 68 Flight Engineer, stood accused of losing or eating a crucial component of a space-based agricultural study, it defied logic on so many levels. Why would a respected astronaut in the world's leading space exploration agency spend over a year of his life aboard the International Space Station (ISS), cultivating a crucial means for self-reliant sustenance, just to throw away his credibility on a single little tomato? Well, the world now knows the truth.

Rubio spent a U.S. record-breaking 371 days in space as part of the XROOTS space botany study, making 5,963 orbits of Earth. In March 2023, he proudly plucked the first known space-harvested tomato, only to find himself playfully accused of then eating the fruit of his labors. According to Rubio's version of the story, the tomato went missing after he allegedly placed the historic red dwarf tomato inside a bag as a show-and-tell prop for a school event. He felt sure he'd properly secured it, only to find it missing upon his return.

Many months later, with no tomato emerging to clear his name, Rubio expressed hope that somebody, someday, would find a shriveled tomato in a ziplock bag and prove that he in fact did not eat the first space tomato. Well, guess what: That finally happened.