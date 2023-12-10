French Wine Bar Manager Charged After Deadly Botulism Outbreak

Following a serious botulism outbreak that left one woman dead and at least 15 others ill or hospitalized, a French restaurant boss has been charged with involuntary homicide. The outbreak began in early September of this year after the victims visited the Tchin Tchin Wine Bar in central Bordeaux. According to French authorities, the source of the botulism is believed to be improperly preserved sardines, which the manager had canned himself.

Frédérique Porterie, the public prosecutor involved in the case, said in a statement that "various infringements of the hygiene regulations by the establishment's manager" were discovered during the investigation, "especially relating to homemade preserves." A lawyer for several of the victims stated that the outbreak was caused "not by tragic happenstance, but through the fault of a chain of responsibility that failed at every level" (via The New York Times). The manager, who has not been named by authorities, reportedly faces up to five years in prison, as well as a fine for the incident. As of now, he has been released but is prohibited from operating or managing any food establishment.

Many of the victims affected by the tragic outbreak were tourists. Those who were treated hailed from the United States, Canada, Ireland, Spain, and Germany, although the one fatality, a 32-year-old Greek woman, was reportedly based in Paris. Indeed, scores of foreign visitors had descended on the famous wine region at the time to watch the Rugby World Cup matches being held in the city.