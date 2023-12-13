Is It Worth Your Time To Froth Wine?

If you're on TikTok, you may have noticed the wine trend floating around advocating for people to froth their wine before drinking it. It wasn't that long ago that TikTok was talking about frothing tequila, and the trend has since begun to expand into new territory. To help us understand the dos and don'ts of wine frothing, we reached out to Bright Cellars Master Sommelier Catherine Fallis for her take.

"Frothing is used to quickly introduce oxygen," Fallis told us. "Many luxury level wines ... are not ready to drink upon release, requiring time to settle in a cellar or wine cabinet." This is where frothing can come into play, Fallis says, "For those who don't want to wait ... aeration to hasten the aging process has become popular." Not every wine requires aeration, though. "Everyday wines, like those in our Bright Cellars portfolio, are ready to drink upon release, no cellaring or aeration needed."

Fallis isn't opposed to frothing in the right circumstances, saying, "It is possible that the wine will taste slightly fruitier, and have a slightly smoother texture, if it is the pricier luxury category and just released." But, it wasn't an unequivocal yes, either. Some wines are delicate, and violent frothing can end up doing more harm than good. Fallis said, "My personal recommendation is to naturally, gently expose the wine to air."