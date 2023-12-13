Glaze Your Holiday Ham With Guinness For A Malty, Caramel-Like Crust

A glistening brown ham is a classic centerpiece for a festive dinner or holiday brunch, but it's not difficult to overshoot in the direction of cloyingly sweet. Adding toasty Guinness brings a flavorful balance that will be far more than just a shiny sugar coat. The inspiration behind using Guinness beer for the glaze is rooted in its robust and malty profile, a perfect contrast to the sweetness of the sugar and the richness of the pork. As one of the most iconic Irish stouts, Guinness' recipe of yeasted hops and barley produces deep undertones of coffee and chocolate, which contribute complex flavors to the glaze.

The basting mixture still needs some sugar to counterbalance the beer's bitterness, and the dark, molasses flavors in brown sugar are a great choice. As for color, the stout and sugar combine to create an ever-deeper brown crust for a visually stunning color contrast with carved slices. Further, the brown sugar will caramelize during the cooking process, forming that glossy, sticky exterior that will make it a handsome addition to the spread.