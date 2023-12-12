Peel Carrots With Aluminum Foil To Cut Down On Waste

If frugal living tickles your fancy, you might be pleased to learn that there's an easy way to cut down on waste in the kitchen when peeling a carrot. A scrunched-up ball of aluminum foil, instead of a vegetable peeler, is perfect for scaling off the skin. This genius trick saves as much of your fresh carrots as possible because only the thinnest layer of the root vegetable is removed by the foil. Plus, it's very quick, saving you time and energy in the kitchen.

While it's not necessary to peel carrots (as long as they're washed and scrubbed well), some varieties can have gritty skins, pockmarks, or ridges that look more appealing when removed. Gliding a vegetable peeler back and forth over the surface is arguably the most common method to remove its outer covering. But this results in lots of paper-thin strands of nutrient-rich skin that either end up in the bin or on the compost heap. For this hack, simply tear off a foot or so, ball it up in your hands, and then run it along the length of your washed carrot with some gentle pressure, going from the top to the bottom.