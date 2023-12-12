The Bourbon Lift Cocktail Is For Coffee Fans Who Love A Foamy Top

For coffee lovers out there looking for a coffee-infused cocktail, we have the perfect one for you — especially if you love a foamy top. The other requirement needed to enjoy this drink? Loving bourbon. The cocktail in question, titled the Bourbon Lift, has the same amount of bourbon as it does coffee liqueur, making it perfect for those who love the melding of two strong flavors. Along with the bourbon and coffee, the drink also contains heavy cream, club soda, and orgeat, which is a sweet cocktail syrup that typically consists of almonds, sugar, and some kind of citrus.

The drink is served in a tall Collins glass and has one distinct feature: a very foamy top, one that may even drip out of the glass. The soda is poured in at the end, twice, which is what prompts the foam to rise to such a tall level. In fact, a typical Bourbon Lift has so much foam that the drink needs to be served with a straw, otherwise, you'd get nothing but a mouthful of foam if you tried to take a sip!