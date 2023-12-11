Pipe Sugar Cones With Icing For Instant Mini Christmas Trees

If you're looking for a fun food-related activity for the kids over the holidays, consider ditching the gingerbread house for a good old sugar cone Christmas tree. They make great decorations for food platters — and have the added benefit of being decadently delicious. The ingredient list is short and the cheerful grins are wide with this neat winter trick.

If you're going for simplicity, buy some already-made icing from the store. If you have the time and would rather do it yourself, making homemade vanilla buttercream frosting is a breeze as well. Make sure you have some food dye on hand to get the icing the right color and don't forget the sugar cones! If you'd like to imitate ornaments on the tree, you can use pieces of candy or a different colored batch of icing.

Licorice, sprinkles, and M&M's are all great options to decorate your frosted tree. Some people like to set their sugar cone Christmas tree on top of a cookie as a base, but they stand just fine on their own as well. If the cone isn't standing up straight, simply break (or bite) off pieces of the bottom to get it even.