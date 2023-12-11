The Go-To Wines To Bring To Your Next Potluck

If you've been tasked with bringing a few bottles of wine to a potluck — and are tempted to grab the first wine you spot because you're overwhelmed by the options — don't worry. We're here to help you find that perfect bottle. Because really, who is more beloved at a potluck than the person who shows up with wine?

When choosing a wine for a potluck, you'll want to find a bottle that checks three important boxes: It should be approachable but not boring, light and bright enough to work well with a variety of dishes, and affordable enough that you can pick up multiple bottles — a potluck is a dinner for a crowd, after all.

No winemaking region does all this quite like the Loire Valley. This picturesque region runs from west to east across central France, starting at the Atlantic Ocean near Nantes and ending east of Orléans. The Loire combines ocean influence, mild weather, and mineral-rich soil into world-renowned, crowd-pleasing varieties. But Bordeaux, Burgundy, and Champagne get all the name recognition, which means Loire Valley wines fly a bit under the radar and can make it to your table at a much lower price point. If that's not the perfect recipe for a potluck wine, we don't know what else is. Here's what to buy.