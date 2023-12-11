McDonald's Hot Dog Snack Wrap Is Real, But It's Only Available In One Country
You might occasionally have a craving for those tasty, bite-sized McDonald's Snack Wraps filled with chicken tenders, but, unfortunately, they were taken off the menu here in the U.S. back in 2016. In fact, you'll have to go to Wendy's to order a comparable chicken wrap. But over in South Korea, Snack Wraps are still on the menu — and they have a version that swaps the usual chicken tender for a hot dog-style sausage.
It's aptly named the Sausage Snack Wrap, and it originally launched back in 2022 at McDonald's locations across South Korea. The limited-time item seems to have made a recent comeback because, as of December 2023, it's advertised as "new" on the Happy Snack menu, which offers seasonal snacks at lower prices, according to the McDonald's South Korean website.
In case you're wondering, the South Korean Sausage Snack Wrap consists of a hot dog-style pork sausage with bacon, lettuce, and a squirt of smoky bacon sauce rolled in a flour tortilla wrap, just like the ones you might feel nostalgic for. According to the South Korean McDelivery website, it currently costs 3,900 won (the South Korean currency), which is just under $3 based on the current exchange rates.
Trying McDonald's Sausage Snack Wrap in South Korea
The Sausage Snack Wrap is available on the Happy Snack menu at McDonald's in South Korea and it's also featured on the list of sides and desserts. We think it sounds like an ideal snack or would work well as an addition to one of the other country-specific McDonald's menu items if you find yourself traveling in South Korea.
There were nearly 400 McDonald's locations across the country at the end of 2022, so you'll probably have an easy time finding a restaurant where you can try the Sausage Snack Wrap. And in case you're wondering, the wrap has 379 calories, 8 grams of sugars, and 8 grams of saturated fat.
McDonald's locations in South Korea also offer a Tomato Chicken Snack Wrap with spicy onion sauce and a Shanghai Chicken Snack Wrap that has spicy chicken and sweet mayonnaise. There are also several other unique menu items we don't have here in the U.S., like Golden Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, Taro Pie, McSpicy Chicken Tenders, Coleslaw, a BLT Egg Muffin on the breakfast menu, a Double Bulgogi Burger, and a Double Beef Meat Chili Burger that's topped with chili.