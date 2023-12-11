McDonald's Hot Dog Snack Wrap Is Real, But It's Only Available In One Country

You might occasionally have a craving for those tasty, bite-sized McDonald's Snack Wraps filled with chicken tenders, but, unfortunately, they were taken off the menu here in the U.S. back in 2016. In fact, you'll have to go to Wendy's to order a comparable chicken wrap. But over in South Korea, Snack Wraps are still on the menu — and they have a version that swaps the usual chicken tender for a hot dog-style sausage.

It's aptly named the Sausage Snack Wrap, and it originally launched back in 2022 at McDonald's locations across South Korea. The limited-time item seems to have made a recent comeback because, as of December 2023, it's advertised as "new" on the Happy Snack menu, which offers seasonal snacks at lower prices, according to the McDonald's South Korean website.

In case you're wondering, the South Korean Sausage Snack Wrap consists of a hot dog-style pork sausage with bacon, lettuce, and a squirt of smoky bacon sauce rolled in a flour tortilla wrap, just like the ones you might feel nostalgic for. According to the South Korean McDelivery website, it currently costs 3,900 won (the South Korean currency), which is just under $3 based on the current exchange rates.