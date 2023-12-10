The Biggest Mistake You're Making When Boiling Ramen Noodles

With its delectable blend of flavors and textures, ramen has become a beloved comfort food for many. However, a common culinary mistake threatens to undermine the perfection of this dish — boiling the ramen noodles directly in the broth. The convenience of cooking ramen noodles directly in the broth is undeniable. It seems like a time-saving strategy, eliminating the need for a separate pot and making the overall cooking process more streamlined. However, this seemingly efficient approach can lead to culinary disappointment.

The problem with cooking ramen noodles directly in the broth is twofold. First, as the noodles cook in the broth, they release excess starch, making the liquid viscous and the noodles gummy. This not only alters the desired texture of the noodles but also dilutes the distinctive flavor of the broth, robbing the dish of its intended balance. Second, ramen noodles are prized for their springy texture, which is achieved, partly, through the use of baking soda, which can leach out into the cooking liquid and add an unwanted cloudiness and flavor.

To achieve the perfect bowl of ramen, it is crucial to resist the temptation to cut corners. Instead, the noodles should be cooked separately in a pot of well-salted water. Boiling the noodles until just tender and then draining them helps maintain their individual integrity and prevents the broth from becoming overly starchy. Once cooked, they can be added to the bowl alongside other ingredients before pouring in the broth.