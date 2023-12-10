For The Perfect Texture In Your Brownies, It's Essential To Let Them Rest And Cool
There's nothing better than indulging in the perfect homemade brownie. But achieving the perfect brownie texture — crispy around the edges, but gooey and moist in the middle — is no easy feat. Luckily, there's an easy tip to reaching that texture that we're looking for and all it requires is a bit of patience.
The key to the perfect texture is to make sure to give the brownies enough time to cool completely, as hard as it may be to not immediately dive right into enjoying them fresh out of the oven. This is because the brownies will keep setting, even once they're out of the oven, getting them to that gooey result that we want. You should wait at least two hours before diving in, but they may be even better if you let them set overnight, either at room temperature or in the fridge. Either way, make sure to cover the brownies with plastic wrap or foil.
When you finally take the first bite of the soft and moist brownie that you've let set for the right amount of time, you'll be happy that you were patient and waited it out. From there, you can store them in an airtight container.
Other tips to make the perfect brownies
While letting the brownies set for the right amount of time is a key part of achieving the perfect batch of brownies, there are other tips you can keep in mind to make sure your homemade brownies are the best they can be. Just like with any baked good, it's important that you get the ingredients right. For example, the eggs need to be at room temperature to ensure they meld well with the other ingredients. Additionally, using melted butter will make it easier to achieve that gooey and moist texture that we've been talking about this whole time. Finally, there's one ingredient we really need to get right: The chocolate, of course. You want to prioritize the chocolate that you're using — whether you're using cocoa powder or pure chocolate (or a combination of the two), make sure to buy higher quality.
To take the brownies to the next level, you may also want to consider browning the butter that's called for — this method is used in Tasting Table's ultimate fudgy brownie recipe and results in brownies that are even richer in flavor than those made with normal butter. Also, don't be afraid to play around with fun flavors next time you make brownies — maybe you want to try out chocolate banana brownies or even dark chocolate rhubarb brownies. The additional flavors can complement the chocolate beautifully, making for a more interesting and memorable brownie experience.