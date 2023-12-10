For The Perfect Texture In Your Brownies, It's Essential To Let Them Rest And Cool

There's nothing better than indulging in the perfect homemade brownie. But achieving the perfect brownie texture — crispy around the edges, but gooey and moist in the middle — is no easy feat. Luckily, there's an easy tip to reaching that texture that we're looking for and all it requires is a bit of patience.

The key to the perfect texture is to make sure to give the brownies enough time to cool completely, as hard as it may be to not immediately dive right into enjoying them fresh out of the oven. This is because the brownies will keep setting, even once they're out of the oven, getting them to that gooey result that we want. You should wait at least two hours before diving in, but they may be even better if you let them set overnight, either at room temperature or in the fridge. Either way, make sure to cover the brownies with plastic wrap or foil.

When you finally take the first bite of the soft and moist brownie that you've let set for the right amount of time, you'll be happy that you were patient and waited it out. From there, you can store them in an airtight container.