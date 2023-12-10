Add Fresh Vegetables To Improve The Texture Of Store-Bought Salsa

Store-bought salsa is a godsend when you're doing some last-minute entertaining and don't have time to make salsa from scratch. And with heaps of varieties available at the supermarket, there's bound to be an option that suits your palate, from chunky green tomatillo to burgundy roasted serrano. However, some jarred salsas can taste flat and have an unappetizing, mushy consistency once opened. A simple way to improve the texture of your store-bought salsa is to add fresh vegetables to the mix.

Supermarket salsas tend to have a pulpier consistency that is far smoother than a roughly textured homemade version. The addition of virtually any crisp vegetable will lend your salsa some satisfying bite against the softer-textured backdrop of the existing veggies in your store-bought jar. But the best thing is that you don't have to take lots of time to cut each vegetable into identically-sized dice; a rough chop and a quick mix is as tricky as it gets.

For example, diced cucumber delivers refreshing juiciness, ripe tomatoes bring a touch of sweetness, and corn kernels provide a pop of vibrant color. You could even incorporate extra chilies in a bland, uninspiring salsa to lend it a dose of fiery heat, or toss in some chopped red onions and radish to add instant zing and body.