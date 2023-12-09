Don't Assume A Large Tip Will Get You Better Service In A Busy Bar

One of the great things about the bar scene is just how different bars can be from each other. There's the hole-in-the-wall dive bar, the pet-friendly bar, the bumping nightclub, the swanky cocktail bar — and that's barely scratching the surface. Although all of these places are bars, the relationship between the bartender and the customer can vary quite a bit between them. Not understanding what kind of bar you're spending your night in is a quick way to make a fool of yourself, whether you meant to or not.

Tipping, for example, is not the same from place to place. If you're in a dive bar with half a dozen other barflies, that's going to be a different interaction with the bartender than if you're crammed into the hottest bar in town with the bartender so deep into the weeds they forgot which way was up. Let's say you're doing well for yourself and you've got some extra cash handy.

You've brought some friends or a date you want to impress and you're looking to flash some money around. If you give a $100 tip to the bartender at the dive bar who's been working there for the last 40 years, you're likely to get a big smile and will have zero problems getting their attention for the rest of the night. If you do the same thing to the busy bartender, they're more likely to look at you like you've just slapped them in the face.