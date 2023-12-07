The Absolute Best Wine To Pair With Fruitcake

If you're not ready to dive deep into the dessert wine category, Moscato d'Asti is an excellent compromise. Aside from being lighter than some more luscious options, Moscato d'Asti is also low in alcohol, sitting at around 5% ABV. This is a welcome quality after a hefty meal where the wine flows freely. Soft, fruity, and perfumed aromas with notes of orange blossom, stonefruit, and honeysuckle bring this wine to life. The sweet taste is in harmony thanks to an element of acidity and light carbonation that acts as a palate cleanser. Serve it chilled for a seamless pairing with the candied fruit and nutty cake.

Sweet riesling is a great choice too, with its delicate notes of peach, citrus, apple, and white flowers, contrasted by a notable streak of acid. Rieslings with an alcohol content under 9% are perceptibly sweet, or check the label for keywords such as "feinherb," "spätlese," or "auslese" that indicate a higher degree of residual sugar.

If you're looking for something more dessert-oriented, pick up a bottle of Tawny Port. Aged in oak barrels, this fortified wine develops nutty, spiced, and caramel notes that make an excellent match for a slice of fruitcake. It also works well with cakes that are soaked in brandy and have a boozy undertone to them that might overwhelm a light and fruity wine. Keep in mind that Port has a higher alcohol content, so you'll want to serve it accordingly.