Elevate Your Marry-Me Chicken With Bacon For A Savory Blast Of Flavor

One of the best chicken dishes out there is marry-me chicken, which you may have never even heard of. First you need to know what Tuscan chicken is: a creamy, one-skillet meal with spiced chicken, sun dried tomatoes, and spinach in white wine sauce. Marry-me chicken has just about everything that Tuscan chicken has, minus the spinach (but you're welcome to add that in at the end if desired).

As for the name, the idea is that the dish is delicious so that when you make it for a romantic partner, they'll love it so much that they'll propose to you. The name could also refer to how the ingredients "marry" together so well. Whichever explanation is the true origin of the dish, there's no denying that it's utterly delicious and may just lead to a proposal if you get it just right — especially if you make Tasting Table's version of it, which brings in bacon to make the dish even better.

The baconified marry-me chicken, which was developed by Michelle McGlinn, has all the ingredients of the original dish — that creamy, white wine-based sauce, sun-dried tomatoes, and so on — but brings in bacon for additional saltiness and savoriness that takes the recipe to the next level. The bacon will be cut up into small pieces, then fried perfectly — giving you a crispy, crunchy addition to the sauce. Trust us, you'll never want to have marry-me chicken without the bacon again.